Steph’s Packed Lunch star Dale Bowes opened up about his cancer diagnosis in a resurfaced interview following his death at the age of 28.

Mr Bowes appeared on the Channel 4 show back in February last year as a Lunchmate and revealed how he had been living with incurable synovial sarcoma of the left lung since 2021.

A GoFundMe page was set up for Mr Bowes’s funeral after it was announced last month that there were no more treatment options for him.

His death was announced on Wednesday (10 April).