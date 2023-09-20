Beckham's mother feared son 'would lose everything' when he started dating Victoria

David Beckham's mother has described how she thought her son would "lose everything" when he began a relationship with Victoria Beckham at the height of his football career.

The legendary England international started dating the former Spice Girl in 1997 when he was playing for Manchester United.

Sandra Beckham says: "We were worried he would lose everything he worked for because football had always come first and then all of a sudden it wasn't."

The clip is featured in a four-part Netflix documentary, BECKHAM, featuring interviews with Beckham's family and friends, including his parents, his wife, and Sir Alex Ferguson.