David Tenant and Catherine Tate reunite in first look at new Doctor Who trailer

David Tennant and Catherine Tate reunite in the new trailer for the Doctor Who 60th anniversary specials.

Tennant originally starred as the 10th Doctor from 2005 until his final episode aired on New Year’s Day in 2010, with Tate playing one of his companions - Donna Noble - in the popular BBC series.

The pair will return to their roles for three special episodes which will air this November to coincide with the celebrations marking 60 years of the show.

A trailer showing the reunion was shared before the first live show of Strictly Come Dancing on Saturday night.