Dwayne Johnson tears up talking about death of Rob Delaney’s son

Dwayne Johnson was moved to tears as he appeared alongside comedian Rob Delaney on The One Show.

Catastrophe star Delaney, whose two-year-old son passed away in January 2018, recalled how The Rock reached out to offer support.

Johnson was seen tearing up as the story was told, explaining that the comedian’s grief had impacted him thanks to his own experience as a father of three girls.

“That story, hearing that rocked us in our household,” he said.

