A clip of Lisa Marie Presley praising Elvis as “the most important thing that’s been made” about her father has resurfaced following her death.

In June of last year, the 54-year-old shared warm words about Baz Luhrmann’s bipoic, which has since seen Austin Butler win a Golden Globe for his portrayal of The King of Rock and Roll.

“It’s the most important thing that’s been made of him, about him,” Presley told reporters.

She also praised the timing of the film for shining light on her father’s relationship with the African American community.

