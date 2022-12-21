Paul McCartney has recalled how he struggled to publicly grieve for John Lennon after receiving the news that his bandmate in The Beatles had died.

The musician told SiriusXM’s The Beatles Channel how he saw people on the television paying tribute to Lennon on the same day he was shot.

"It was like, I don't know, I can't be one of those people," McCartney said.

"I can’t just go on TV and say what John meant to me. It was just too deep. It’s just too much. I couldn’t put it into words."

