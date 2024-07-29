Loose Women star Denise Welch has revealed she fell victim to a phone scam, losing £2.000 as a result.

The 66-year-old opened up about her ordeal on Good Morning Britain on Monday (29 July) and urged viewers not to make the same mistake.

The presenter explained how she was convinced the caller was from Barclays fraud sqaud after she was told there was some fraudulent activity on her card.

She said: “I went through, over a series of about four phone calls, all of the information you are duly expected to give.

“It was my full name, my date of birth, my address and postcode and my mother's maiden name - again, didn't hesitate because it said Barclays.”