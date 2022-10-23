Artist creates 40-metre-high mural of football legend Diego Maradona

An Argentinian artist is honouring footballing legend Diego Maradona with a 40-metre-high, 12-metre-wide mural of the player in his career days.

Maximiliano Bagnasco was reportedly commissioned to do the painting by someone anonymous as a 'gift' for Maradona's family, on the side of a building in Buenos Aires.

It's set to be completed just in time for what would have been his birthday on 30 October.

Maradona, whose second goal against England at the 1986 World Cup quarter-final tie was voted 'Goal of the Century', passed away in 2020.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.