Disney has released a trailer for a short film featuring what appears to be their first plus-size heroine.

Reflect, released as part of the animation studio’s experimental film series, is the story of young ballerina Bianca “battling her own reflection,” overcoming doubt and fear by channeling her inner strength, grace and power.

The short film has been praised for featuring Disney’s first plus-sized female protagonist.

Its release comes after a 2014 petition calling for a plus-size Disney princess gained over 37,000 signatures.

