60 years of Doctor Who celebrated in Cardiff light show

The 60th anniversary of Doctor Who will be celebrated by a water-based light show in Cardiff Bay.

The projection will take place from Thursday 23 November, known as Doctor Who Day, until Saturday 25 November at Roath Basin in Cardiff Bay from 5:30pm until 9:30pm.

Notorious villains from the much-loved series such as the Daleks and Cybermen will be lit up into the night sky.

The show accompanies a display at the Senedd building, where visitors can see the Doctor’s Tardis and a Dalek in person.