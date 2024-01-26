Dragons’ Den stars secured a deal on Thursday’s (25 January) episode after mentioning their connection to the Duchess of Sussex.

Jessica Warch and Sidney Neuhaus own jewellery business Kimai, which uses lab-grown diamonds instead of mined as well as recycled products.

The pair mentioned that their products are a favourite among Meghan Markle, Emma Watson, and Jessica Alba.

They secured an offer from Steven Bartlett after asking for £250,000 for 3 per cent of the business.

“I just can’t let you walk away so you’ve got a deal,” the entrepreneur told the pair.