Listen to Ed Sheeran’s ‘Thinking Out Loud’ side-by-side to Marvin Gaye track

Listen to Ed Sheeran’s track, “Thinking Out Loud,” and Marvin Gaye’s song, “Let’s Get It On,” as the British singer appears in a New York court this week to defend himself against claims that he stole elements of the American hitmaker’s 1973 track and used them in his own song.

Sheeran has been sued by the heirs of songwriter Ed Townsend, who composed the track with Gaye, who allege that he copied harmonic progressions, melodic and rhythmic elements.

On Tuesday, 25 April, Sheeran testified that he and co-writer Amy Wadge composed “Thinking Out Loud” in a collaborative session.

