First look at Elton John: Never Too Late trailer

Take a first-look at the new Disney+ Elton John: Never Too Late as the official trailer for the documentary was released on Monday (30 September).

The documentary follows Elton John as he looks back on his life and the early days of his 50-year career.

As the singer prepares for his final concert in North America at Dodger Stadium, Elton takes fans back in time to recount the extraordinary highs and heartbreaking lows of his early years and how he overcame adversity, abuse, and addiction.

Directed by R.J. Cutler and David Furnish the documentary will premiere Friday, 13 December on Disney+.