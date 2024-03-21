Elton John reveals mantra he lives by since getting sober

Elton John has revealed the mantra he lives by since getting sober.

The legendary artist walked the red carpet as he was awarded the Library of Congress’s Gershwin Prize for Popular Song alongside Bernie Taupin on Thursday 21 March.

“If you’re successful, you have to give back,” John told reporters.

“That was my mantra when I got sober in 1990 and has been my mantra ever since. The two go hand in hand. If you get great success, you have to offer something back.”

“Absolutely. Amen to that,” Taupin added, responding to the sentiment.

The Gershwin Prize is considered the highest award for influence, impact and achievement in popular music.