What will happen to Elvis Presley’s Graceland following death of daughter Lisa Marie?

Elvis Presley’s iconic Graceland estate will stay in the family following the death of his daughter, Lisa Marie.

The mansion, located in Memphis, Tennessee, has become a popular tourist destination following the death of The King of Rock and Roll in 1977.

Until her own passing last week, Graceland was owned by Lisa Marie and was open for a variety of tours and overnight stays.

It will now be passed down to her three daughters, Riley, Harper and Finley, People have reported.

