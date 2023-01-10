Launching their new film, Empire of Light, director Sam Mendes and actor Olivia Coleman have spoken about the "weird stigma" that still comes with mental illness.

Mr Mendes said that if you could easily describe it then "perhaps there'd be no reason to make a movie about it," but the "awkwardness" surrounding the topic remains.

"If you were to come out of a hospital recovered from, let's say, cancer, everybody would ask you how you were - but when you come out of a mental health facility, nobody asks you anything," he said.

