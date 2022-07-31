Independent TV
Showing now | Culture
00:31
S Club 7 hype up crowd at Boxpark Wembley ahead of Euros final
S Club 7 hyped up the crowd at Boxpark Wembley with a match buildup performance on the afternoon of 31 July, ahead of the Euro 2022 final.
Bradley McIntosh and Tina Barrett took to the stage at the popular match viewing spot near Wembley Stadium.
The pair got the crowd going with some of their top hits, including “Reach” and “S Club Party.”
England's lionesses will take on Germany in the final line of the tournament, kicking off at 5pm.
