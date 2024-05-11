Eurovision fans chant ‘shame on you’ outside Malmo Arena as grand final unfolds

Eurovision fans chanted “shame on you” as they gathered outside Malmo Arena for Saturday night’s grand final.

This year’s song contest was highly controversial, with some fans calling for a boycott over Israel’s participation.

Pro-Palestine demonstrations took place outside the arena in the days building up to the event and continued to unfold during the final.

Groups of people could be heard shouting “shame on you” and “free Palestine” as they gathered in Malmo.

Israel’s Eurovision act, Eden Golan, received a mixed reaction from the audience inside the arena as she took to the stage.