Ireland’s Eurovision entry, Bambie Thug, has promised to “stand out” in order to make it to the song contest’s final.

The country has failed to make the cut in their last four attempts, but the ‘ouija pop’ singer insists theirs “definitely does” stand out enough to grab the attention of voters.

Despite its defeat, Ireland is currently level with Sweden for the most wins throughout Eurovision history.

Their last act to make the final was Ryan O’Shaughnessy in 2018.