Olly Alexander had to fight back tears as he admitted he was “thrown off” by a wardrobe malfunction as he performed at the Eurovision semi-final on Tuesday night (7 May).
The singer, 33, revealed he was “worried and stressed” after his mic pack fell off in the second chorus of his track “Dizzy” - is the UK’s song contest entry for this year.
“It kind of threw me off. I was worried. There were elements of the routine I couldn’t really do as well as I would have liked and I was stressed that the pack would just fall off entirely and my in-ears would fall out,” Alexander told his Instagram followers.
