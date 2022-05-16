Sam Ryder said he is "feeling fantastic" as he arrived at Heathrow Airport after finishing second in the final of the Eurovision Song Contest in Italy.

He paused to take selfies and chat to fans who had waited for his arrival from Italy and could be seen wearing a pink bucket hat, similar to the one a member of Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra was pictured wearing throughout the evening.

The United Kingdom's act lost out to Ukraine on the night, but Ryder registered the country's best result since 1998.

