Fearne Cotton’s inspiring message as she encourages people to ‘embrace’ getting older

Presenter Fearne Cotton has issued an important message as she encourages people to embrace the aging process, admitting “I’ve got lines”.

The former Radio One DJ, 42, said: “I’m bored of falling into the trap of believing lines mean anything other than you’re living your life and including your face in it all. I laugh, I grimace, I smile, I frown.

“My face is a map of all that I’ve experienced. Don’t compare your gorgeous face to any on here that could have been smoothed out with a digital tool or otherwise. Grin broadly and see all the character and stories your face holds.”