The first look at Beau Is Afraid, the upcoming horror film from Midsommar director Ari Aster, has been revealed in a trailer.

Joaquin Phoenix stars in the film and the narrative is expected to follow his character across multiple decades.

“A paranoid man embarks on an epic odyssey to get home to his mother in this bold and ingeniously depraved new film from writer-director Ari Aster,” the synopsis reads.

Phoenix stars in the film following his Best Actor win at the 2020 Oscars, for his portrayal of Arthur Fleck in Joker.

