The Fabelmans stars reflect on ‘once in a lifetime’ job working with Steven Spielberg

What was it like to star in Steven Spielberg’s autobiographical film?

The iconic director’s latest movie, The Fabelmans, is a story loosely based on his adolescence and early years as a film-maker.

Actors Gabriel LaBelle and Michelle Williams have the honour of starring in the picture and have talked about working with Spielberg on such a personal project.

“He really opened up his heart and asked us to come in and shared so many stories and experiences and recollections of his childhood,” Williams said.

“We knew that we were making something really special.”

