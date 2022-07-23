Frankie Boyle hopes Boris Johnson gets dragged ‘screaming into hell’

Comedian Frankie Boyle hit out at Boris Johnson by performing an 'obituary' for the prime minister during an appearance on The Last Leg.

Boyle awkwardly sat next to Tory politician Baroness Sayeeda Warsi as he made the brutal remarks.

“You finished with a quote from the terminator,” he said of Johnson's 'hasta la vista' exit from PMQs. “The terminator because you killed 150,000 f***ing people during the pandemic."

"I hope a vent opens up in the ground and clawed hands drag you screaming into hell," he added.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.