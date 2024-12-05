Gemma Atkinson has opened up about finding a lump in her breast as her partner Gorka Marquez was reduced to tears.

The former soap actress revealed she recently underwent a mammogram after discovering the lump, and took her Strictly Come Dancing fiance with her to the hospital.

The radio presenter explained: “I found a little lump in my boob a couple of weeks ago and went for my first mammogram and ultrasound.”

Gemma revealed how Gorka started crying as she underwent her mammogram.

Thankfully, the lump turned out to be a cyst.

She reassured listeners on her radio show: “I’m all good.”