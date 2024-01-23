Gemma Collins has shared a video of her dog Blu sat at a restaurant table eating a meal in Hampstead, London.

The former TOWIE star filmed her whippet tucking into scrambled eggs and sausages at the Oak and Poppy.

In the clip, posted on Monday (22 January), the reality star is joined by X Factor friends Jedward.

Blu can be seen proudly standing on a chair next to Gemma enjoying his meal.

Alongside the video, Gemma said: “The love for dogs in Hampstead is next level the joy and happiness they bring to our lives. Why doesn’t everywhere become more doggie friendly this would be fabulous.”