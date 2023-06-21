The gates to Glastonbury Festival have been officially opened by co-organiser Emily Eavis.

This year’s event, held on Worthy Farm, will see Arctic Monkeys, Guns N’ Roses and Sir Elton John headlining on the famous Pyramid Stage.

Revellers have already started to descend on the iconic Somerset fields, with many setting up camp on Wednesday morning.

The weather for this year’s Glastonbury is predicted to be a mixture of both sun and rain, with the UK seeing both hot spells and heavy rain in recent weeks.