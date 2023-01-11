Watch: Stars walk Golden Globes 2023 red carpet

The Golden Globes are back, one year after Hollywood boycotted the ceremony following a diversity scandal.

Awards body, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), was accused in a Los Angeles Times exposé of a lack of diversity in its voting membership – at the time, it did not have a single Black member – as well as “ethical lapses” in its business conduct.

Comedian Jerrod Carmichael will host the event this year. Nominees, including Austin Butler, Colin Farrell and Jamie Lee Curtis, will be in attendance, with films Elvis, The Banshees of Inisherin and Everything Everywhere All At Once all vying for the top prize.

