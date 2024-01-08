Jennifer Lawrence was caught mouthing “If I don’t win, I’m leaving” to the camera during the Golden Globes.

The Hollywood star was among the six nominees for best performance by a female actor in a motion picture, musical or comedy - and was seen joking around before the winner was announced.

She was nominated for her role in No Hard Feelings, up against fellow stars Emma Stone, Margot Robbie, Alma Poysti, Fantasia Barrino and Natalie Portman.

Moments after Lawrence jokingly threatened to walk out, Stone was announced as the winner.

Despite her earlier antics, she was seen clapping and cheering after missing out.