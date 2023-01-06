Legendary musicians such as The Supremes, Nile Rogers and Nirvana have been announced as this year’s recipients of the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Awards.

“Each creator on this list has made an impact on our industry — from technical to creative achievements — representing the breadth of music’s diverse community,” Harvey Mason Jr, CEO of the Recording Academy, said in a statement.

The honour is given to performers who “have made creative contributions of outstanding artistic significance to the field of recording” during their lifetimes.

