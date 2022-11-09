Grand Theft Auto 6 leaks won’t ‘influence’ development, Take-Two CEO says

A leak of early footage from Grand Theft Auto 6 won’t impact the video game’s development, Take-Two has said.

In September, dozens of videos showing various scenes from the upcoming title were posted online, in one of the most high-profile cybersecurity breaches in the industry’s history.

“With regards to the leak, it was terribly unfortunate,” Take-Two’s CEO Strauss Zelnick said.

“There’s no evidence that any material assets were taken, which is a good thing, and certainly the leak won’t have any influence on development or anything of the sort.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.