Green Day shock London pub-goers with surprise gig

Green Day surprised fans with a gig at a tiny London pub on Thursday, 9 November.

Fans packed into The Marquis in Covent Garden to hear the pop-punk trio play 13 songs, including “Walking Contradiction” for the first time since 2001.

The band - comprised of Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt and Tré Cool - were in town to perform at the 1500-capacity Electric Ballroom in Camden.

“This is my favorite pub,” Armstrong told delighted fans - some of whom had crowded outside the venue to watch the set through the windows.