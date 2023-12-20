Hairy Bikers’ Dave Myers rides bike for first time since chemotherapy

This is the moment Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers rides a motorbike for the first time since undergoing chemotherapy.

The special moment was captured for The Hairy Bikers: Coming Home For Christmas special on BBC on Tuesday (19 December).

An overjoyed Myers said: “First time I’ve had my leg over anything for a bit. Isn’t it a beautiful-looking bike?”

He then took off down the driveway as his wife clapped and cheered.

“Lil took a video of him riding away up the drive from his house. And I was like, ‘He’s only gone and done it, hasn’t he?’” said Si King.