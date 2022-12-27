Miriam Margolyes reveals why she finds Harry Potter fame ‘odd’

Miriam Margolyes has admitted it is an “odd feeling” to know she’ll always be recognised more for her small role in Harry Potter than anything else.

The actor, 81, has had a stellar career spanning many decades but is widely known for her portrayal of herbology professor Pomona Sprout in the wizarding world.

“It’s an odd feeling to know that, whatever else I do, I will go to my grave best known for playing Professor Pomona Sprout in two of the Harry Potter movies,” Margolyes said.

