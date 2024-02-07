Independent TV
Showing now | Culture
00:56
Kylie Minogue shares thoughts on collaborating with Harry Styles
Kylie Minogue has shared her thoughts on collaborating with Harry Styles.
While on the red carpet at MusiCares’ recent Person of the Year gala honouring Jon Bon Jovi, Minogue was asked about artists she would like to work with.
“Harry Styles or something would be good,” she told E!
“Wouldn’t that be good?”
The singer also admitted there’s “a long list” of artists she’d like to duet with — and along with Styles, Madonna is at the top.
“We would both love it,” she said.
“I know I would, she’s mentioned it before. So hey, maybe.”
Up next
08:19
The NHS nurse fighting to be heard | On The Ground
11:18
Baftas 2024: Best British film nominees you need to watch
15:04
Kody ‘Big Mo’ Mommaerts on life as ringmaster
03:35
A look back through Lewis Hamilton’s F1 career at Mercedes
08:19
The NHS nurse fighting to be heard | On The Ground
05:45
The temple at the heart of Narendra Modi’s re-election bid
05:34
Delhi’s worsening air pollution leaves sufferers across the city
05:53
The true cost of disposable vapes | On the Ground
08:49
Kirstie Allsopp gives her tips for selling your home
06:38
How to avoid fast fashion this Christmas | You Ask The Questions
03:39
How do you get the best deal on Black Friday?
06:50
Has Rishi Sunak’s reshuffle changed the fate of his government?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
12:18
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
03:18
How does the Iowa Caucus pick the next US president? | Decomplicated
03:21
Everything you need to know about the bedbug invasion | Decomplicated
11:18
Baftas 2024: Best British film nominees you need to watch
14:19
Joel Edgerton: ‘I hope streaming doesn’t spell the end of cinema’
17:13
What TV and film to watch in 2024
10:32
The ultimate guide to the best Christmas film and TV | Binge Watch
03:11
Watch Gia Ford perform her brand new single ‘Poolside’ on Music Box
04:08
Gia Ford performs ‘Falling in Love Again’
03:04
Dylan John Thomas performs ‘Wake Up Ma’ on Music Box
02:44
Watch Dylan John Thomas perform his single ‘Fever’ on Music Box
18:59
Love Lives: Best moments from 2023
01:37
Tom Grennan: ‘I was an egotistical 21-year-old’
33:36
Tom Grennan: ‘I need to live like an athlete so I can perform’
01:10
Emma Forrest on the unseen romantic damage caused by Trump
08:18
Find your perfect seasonal city break
07:35
Discover the diverse appeals of Fuerteventura
11:36
Sunny holiday escapes no matter the time of year | Travel Smart
07:22
History and hiking to Antalya’s must-visit locations
01:21
MP fights back tears as he opens up on suicide attempt in PMQs speech
00:34
Starmer takes bet jibe at Sunak as he criticises NHS waiting lists
00:28
Sunak and Starmer send ‘get well’ message to King after diagnosis
01:30
Sunak makes PMQs transgender ‘joke’ in front of Brianna Ghey’s mother
00:26
Patrick Mahomes reveals his game day breakfast ahead of Super Bowl
00:32
Pochettino reveals text from Chelsea owners amid sacking speculation
01:43
The Rock’s daughter responds to threats over father’s WWE comeback
00:22
Pep Guardiola shuts down question over Walker and Maupay confrontation
00:32
Man pulled from rushing floodwater in dramatic helicopter rescue
00:51
Toppled tree falls on roof of California house as state battles floods
00:39
‘Naked’ campaigner accompanied to Home Office meeting by Zac Goldsmith
00:48