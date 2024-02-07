Kylie Minogue shares thoughts on collaborating with Harry Styles

Kylie Minogue has shared her thoughts on collaborating with Harry Styles.

While on the red carpet at MusiCares’ recent Person of the Year gala honouring Jon Bon Jovi, Minogue was asked about artists she would like to work with.

“Harry Styles or something would be good,” she told E!

“Wouldn’t that be good?”

The singer also admitted there’s “a long list” of artists she’d like to duet with — and along with Styles, Madonna is at the top.

“We would both love it,” she said.

“I know I would, she’s mentioned it before. So hey, maybe.”