Henry Cavill dropped as Superman after publicly confirming return to role

Henry Cavill has revealed that he has been dropped as Superman despite his prior announcement that he was reprising the role.

The actor shared the news with his Instagram followers, saying that it wasn't "the easiest news" to share, but "that's life."

His statement continued to say: “The changing of the guard is something that happens. I respect that. James and Peter have a universe to build.

"I wish them and all involved with the new universe the best of luck, and the happiest of fortunes.”

