This is the moment a new host of ITV’s This Morning is announced live on air.

The show has featured several new presenters, following Holly Willoughby’s exit back in October, last year.

On Wednesday’s live show (17 January), hosts Josie Gibson and Dermot O’Leary announced the latest presenter to join the team is Sian Welby.

Ms Welby currently hosts Capital Breakfast alongside Roman Kemp and is also a regular reporter for This Morning.

The 37-year-old spoke of her excitement at her new role, but also revealed she was feeling rather nervous.