Holly Willoughby’s This Morning replacement Sian Welby makes show debut

Holly Willoughby’s This Morning replacement Sian Welby made her show debut on Monday (22 January).

The Capital FM Breakfast presenter made her debut alongside regular host Dermot O’Leary.

The show has featured several new presenters, following Holly Willoughby’s exit back in October, last year.

Appearing on Monday’s show, the radio presenter said: “It is so surreal. I was having a lot of stress dreams last night.”

The 37-year-old then told her co-host she felt ready for the show and claimed: “I feel good”.