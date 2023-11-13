Meet the I’m a Celebrity contestants heading to the 2023 jungle

The contestants for I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! 2023 have finally been revealed by ITV.

From soap stars to controversial politicians, the new series which will launch on Sunday 19 November looks as though it will not fail to deliver its annual dose of TV drama.

Jamie-Lynn Spears, rivalrous sister of US pop star Britney, says she entered to show her two daughters that "you can do anything you want, even if it's scary."

Former leader of UKIP and presenter at GB News, Nigel Farage, said "you might like me more, you might dislike me more, but you will at least find out!"