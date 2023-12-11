Nigel Farage Clashes With Ed Balls After Gmb Host Compares Him To Matt Hancock

I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here finalist Nigel Farge clashed with Good Morning Britain host Ed Balls during Monday’s live show (11 December).

Mr Farage was asked if he was using his reality show appearance to rejoin the Conservative Party.

Mr Balls also compared Mr Farage to former contestant and health secretary Matt Hancock.

The GB News star snapped: “I’ve literally just come out of the jungle.”

Mr Balls interrupts: “Don’t get touchy, Nigel.”

Mr Farage replies: “Well yes, if you poke me with a stick, I will poke you right back.”