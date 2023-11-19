I’m A Celebrity returns to our television screens on Sunday night and if this spoiler is anything to go by, it looks like we are all in for some compelling viewing.

A trailer released by ITV, shows three celebrities - Marvin Humes, Nick Pickard, and Jamie Lynn Spears - face a skydive, before they are thrust into the first trial of the series, aptly named Temple of Doom.

A whole new cast of celebrity campmates will be ditching their creature comforts for a life lived under the stars; where collecting stars is once again key to earning food for camp.

The programme airs on ITV 1 and ITV X Sunday (19 November) at 9pm.