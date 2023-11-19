Ant and Dec share exclusive first-look at I’m A Celebrity jungle camp

Ant and Dec have shared an “exclusive” first look inside the I’m A Celebrity jungle camp ahead of Sunday night’s launch show.

The comedy duo posted a video on their Instagram page with the caption: “Welcome to our jungle abode.”

Dec says: “We are going to give you an exclusive tour of this ten-bed luxury accommodation here in Australia.

Ant adds: “Behind me is the very spacious toilet area for our ones and twos.”

Viewers are then taken to the sleeping area.

Ant says: “This is one of 10 beds in this open-air jungle accommodation.”

Dec adds: “Look at this luxury mattress. It’s not filled with feathers. It’s filled with leaves. So comfortable.”