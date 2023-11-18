JLS star Marvin Humes shared a tearful goodbye with his family as he landed in Australia ahead of the launch of I’m A Celebrity.

Humes, 38, posted a video saying goodbye to his This Morning presenter wife Rochelle and their children.

Appearing emotional, the singer shared a FaceTime clip of him blowing kisses to his family after he arrived in Australia.

He said he will struggle not seeing his family for up to four weeks.

It comes as the singer recently finished touring the country with JLS.

I’m A Celebrity starts on ITV 1 on Sunday (19 November) at 9pm.