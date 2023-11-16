I’m A Celebrity 2023 first look: Ant and Dec appear surprised as they enter jungle

I’m A Celebrity hosts Ant and Dec have teased their first appearance in the jungle this year in a sneaky first peak.

The comedy duo posted a video to their Instagram account, and appear shocked as they enter the Australian jungle.

They have captioned the post: “Honey, we’re home!”

Alongside it are emojis of a palm tree, a snake, and a spider.

Former campmate Jordan North responded with the comment: “Definitely your happy place.”

The 2023 series of the popular reality series, which this year stars Nigel Farage, Jamie Lee Spears, and Marvin Humes, starts on Sunday 19 November, at 9pm on ITV.