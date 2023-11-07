This Morning presenter Rochelle Holmes had to fight back swearing live on air when her co-star Craig Doyle screamed in her face.

Rochelle was welcoming viewers to Tuesday (7 November) morning’s show, when Craig interrupted her by screaming.

Looking far from impressed, Rochelle said: “Craig, that is not how we rehearsed this.

“That is not OK because there is a word that is not good and broadcast-worthy right on the tip of my tongue. That was so close. So close."

Craig explained he hadn't "gone crazy" as his actions explained a feature on scream therapy coming up later on the show.