Holly Willoughby quitting This Morning is ‘brave and wise’, says Richard Madeley

Holly Willoughby’s decision to leave This Morning is “brave and wise”, former host Richard Madeley has said.

Holly announced she was stepping down from her role after 14 years. Her decision comes after a man was charged with an alleged plot to kidnap and murder the star.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain, Richard said: “I think that Holly’s done a very brave, wise and courageous thing.”

He added: “Given the year she has had and all she has had to put up with and given she has done the show for 14 years, she can step back and take stock.”