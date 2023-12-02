I’m a Celebrity’s Nella Rose took her first opportunity to make it clear what she thought of Fred Sirieix and Nigel Farage in Friday (1 December) night’s episode.

After being voted in as the new camp leader, the YouTuber switched up the roles of what the campmates would take responsibility for — putting the 51-year-old First Dates star in charge of washing up, along with GB news presenter, Mr Farage, 59.

Fred had previously criticised Nella for her poor washing-up abilities claiming “standards were not met” and made her redo the pots and pans several times before he was satisfied.

It comes after the 26-year-old accused Fred of running a “dictatorship, not camp”.