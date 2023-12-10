Nigel Farage revealed one of the worst moments of his life while he lay in a snake pit during the I’m A Celebrity final on Sunday 10 December.

The former politician and GB News presenter appeared calm and collected while the gigantic serpents slithered across his body.

Asked by Ant and Dec, “Where are you going in your head?” Farage answered, “I’m thinking about things I’ve done in my life that were worse than this.”

“Being stuck in that little aeroplane that crashed a few years ago when I was trapped in the wreckage... I think on balance, that was worse,” he said.

Nigel Farage exited the jungle in third place.