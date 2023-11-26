Nella Rose and Fred Sirieix appear to be friendly again after they clashed this week on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!.

On Saturday's (25 November) episode, the social media star told Josie Gibson that the pair had reconciled.

"It's been the weirdest thing," she added.

Earlier this week, Rose said she felt "disrespected" by the First Dates star after they had a conversation in which he said he was old enough to be her father.

The chat came after she told Sirieix that her father had passed away.